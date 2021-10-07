Stolen property sells out attempted murder suspects

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

TWO men, wanted for attempted murder, ran out of luck after police arrested them for possessing stolen property.

The two, Michael Ndlovu (28) of Pumula South and Tawanda Chikwamba (41) of Nkulumane, were found in possession of stolen property during a routine police search in Pumula on Tuesday.

“On the 05th of October 2021 police intercepted the two accused persons who were carrying property wrapped in black polythene bags. The accused persons were searched and found in possession of two silver Cadac solar submissive pumps model Bovem, Model Fortis and two control boxes all valued at US$4500,” Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said.

During questioning, the two revealed that they had stolen the property in Nyamandlovu.

“Upon being interrogated the accused persons revealed that they had stolen the property in Nyamandlovu. Police Nyamandlovu also confirmed that they received a report of theft of the above-mentioned property,” said Assistant Inspector Ncube.

He said upon further investigations, it was discovered that the two were wanted for attempted murder.

“The two accused persons were also checked with our wanted list. It was discovered that they are also wanted in connection with two cases of unlawful entry and theft and one case of attempted murder at ZRP Pumula,” said Assistant Inspector Ncube.

He said the crime prevention strategy by police is bearing fruit.

“The crime prevention strategy and police vigilance led to the apprehension of the accused persons. The arrested accused persons will clear quite a number of cases as they have already been linked to a spate of house breakings as well as attempted murder,” said Inspector Ncube. – @bonganinkunzi