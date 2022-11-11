Strong finish is all Bosso want

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HAVING conceded that finishing in the top four is no longer in their control, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is demanding that his charges wrap the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with a victory.

Bosso, fifth on the table with 51 points face Harare City at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow knowing that a shock Ngezi Platinum Stars’ home defeat or draw against relegated Whawha will grant them a top four finish, in the event that they win in the capital city.

It’s a big ask for Whawha to surprise Ngezi who are unbeaten in nine games, a period in which they have won five matches and played to four draws.

Ngezi have managed to turn their home ground, Baobab into a fortress, where they last lost a match in

April when they went down 1-0 to Harare City. Since then, they have played nine home games, winning four and drawing five.

So, the best Whawha might do is get a point at Ngezi but will Highlanders reciprocate with a victory against Harare City.

Highlanders’ weekend opponents are already relegated, but would want to go down with the scalp of a giant.

Brito, who has been in charge of 16 PSL games, managing to collect 28 points from a possible 48, isn’t bothered by the outcome of the Ngezi-Whawha game and wants maximum points from his charges.

A victory on the road will be sweet for the Brazilian who broke Highlanders’ winless streak in a league match away from Bulawayo which dated back to July 22, 2018 when they edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium. In September, Brito orchestrated Bosso 3-2 win over Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Since then, Bosso have played two out of Bulawayo matches, sharing spoils with Cranborne Bullets (1-1) and Dynamos (0-0).

“Top four doesn’t depend on us, but what we want is a win at Harare City. When you belong to Highlanders you have a responsibility and as we go to the last game of the season we know the responsibility of winning,” Brito said.

Besides winning at Harare City, Brito will be keen on noting how the players execute his game plan as he prepares to wield the axe and make additions for next season.

Brito said he wants tactically disciplined players who will be able to take instructions and execute their game plan to perfection as they challenge for the champions next season.

Speaking at the club’s weekly pre-match press conference yesterday, the Bosso gaffer said the six months he has spent at the club have been insightful and he understands the players at his disposal.

“About next season, the players we will try and we want to have a good possession game and can play the ball comfortably. In football there are rules and also as a player you need to follow the rules. The kind of rules need a player to be patient, be good at keeping possession, be able to receive the ball and not to be an anxious player. The players we want have to know to be at the right place and not everywhere,” Brito said.

The Portuguese speaking Bosso coach said one of the reasons they released regning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo was his lack of positional discipline.

“Joel’s a good player and everyone knows that, but we want players who will do the task we want and not to be everywhere,” Brito said.

