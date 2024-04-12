Sunduza Dance Theatre to take audiences on 39-year ‘Musical Journey’ at Bulawayo Theatre

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

FOR almost four decades, cultural ambassadors, Sunduza Dance Theatre have held the fort and will this Saturday reflect on the good, the bad, and everything in between when they stage a celebratory show at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The show dubbed, “Sunduza Live in Concert: Our musical journey” centres on the group’s evolution, revival, and transformation over their 39 years in the music business. Sunduza Dance Theatre has been widely-known for their traditional music, theatre, and choreography, something that has given them global acclaim.

In an interview, the group’s director, Charles Mahlaba, speaking about the upcoming show, “This Saturday, we’re promising fireworks at Bulawayo Theatre as we take our fans on our ‘Musical Journey’. People should expect electrifying performances, fancy footwork, and timeless harmonies that will leave a lasting impression.”

Reflecting on the group’s journey in the arts scene, he said since inheriting his father’s legacy, a lot has changed.

“There’s a lot that has changed since I inherited my father’s legacy. Looking at the shows that we revived that were done long back, most of the shows were premiered overseas but now, we make sure that these productions gets to the local audience and communities before exporting it abroad.

“Also, nowadays, we strive to empower all members to express their talents within the group. Previously, our ensemble was exclusively male, but we have embraced gender sensitivity and inclusivity,” he explained.

Undoubtedly, navigating 39 years in the music industry demands an abundance of heart, unwavering perseverance, and acute situational awareness, especially on the often turbulent terrain of this creative journey.

“The challenges we’ve encountered, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, have been significant. The pandemic struck just as we were gearing up for international tours, disrupting our plans and causing us to reassess our strategies. For the past two years, we had been engaged in team-building efforts in South Africa, notably at the Makhanda National Arts Festival Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

“However, the landscape of large-scale festivals has shifted, with many events scaling back to accommodate local artistes and a select few international acts. Despite these obstacles, we’ve remained resilient, finding ways to stay active and engaged within our local community to sustain ourselves during these challenging times.”

According to Mahlaba, the secret to their long and sustainable career lies within sharing the same vision left by the founding members, team work, respect, and a freedom that gives people leeway to be who they are and to try new things.

To him, the forthcoming gig speaks to how the group was formed and how it was revived and transformed to being what it is today.

“For me, evolution encapsulates the progress the group made during the early ’80s and its subsequent revitalisation under our stewardship as the third generation. Transformation, on the other hand, signifies our journey of melding music, dance, and theatre with contemporary culture to engage diverse audiences. It’s a pivotal aspect of our growth as creatives,” he articulated.

Sunduza’s widely-known play is, “The other Cecil” an environmental lesson on flora and fauna conservancy in a world where different kinds of animals face extinction if human demeanour does not change. –