SuperSport lands exciting broadcast deal

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup will be returning to South African screens next year after SuperSport reached an agreement with tournament organisers FIFA to broadcast all 64 matches live across multiple channels.

SuperSport’s broadcast rights extend acrossÂ sub-Saharan Africa and coverage will include “expert analysis, in-depth digital offerings, supplementary programming and much more,” according to anÂ official statementÂ released on Thursday.

“This is fantastic news, especially after the success of the 2018 tournament, a fitting celebration of the beautiful game,” Chief Executive of SuperSport, Marc Jury added.

“The FIFA World Cup always excites fans and the kick-off times will be most convenient for our viewers, given friendly broadcast time-zones.”

The 2022 edition of football’s biggest tournament is set to get underway in Qatar from 21 November until 18 December, in what will be the first occasion that the showpiece event has been held outside of its traditional June-July schedule. – kickOff