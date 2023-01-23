Sweswe ready for all challenges

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AWARE of the financial challenges that Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club went through in the final half of last season, newly appointed Amakhosi Amahle head coach Lizwe Sweswe is geared up for a fresh start at the home of Chibuku Super Cup champions.

Sweswe, who led FC Platinum to the 2019 Premier Soccer League title, agreed terms with Bulawayo Chiefs last Friday, joining them from Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League side Talen Vision.

The former Tsholotsho FC gaffer, who spent four years at FC Platinum from January 2017 to mid-2020 will get the ball rolling today when he meets players.

Sweswe will have to get the players ready within six weeks as Bulawayo Chiefs are scheduled for a season’s opener against FC Platinum who they face in the Castle Lager Challenge Cup.

“I’m ready for the challenge that lies ahead and at the same time happy with the opportunity to return to coach in the PSL. I’m aware of the work that lies ahead and with most teams having started their pre-season training last week, I think as football people we’ve to make it work especially that I’m coming into a team that was hit by an exodus of players.

“From the conversations I had with the club management, the base is there as not all the players are leaving and we will make additions filling in the slots that opened up. Also, the club’s refreshing, trying to rectify where they miscalculated as we start on a new page,” said Sweswe.

Some of the players that have left Bulawayo Chiefs include the trio of Moyo twins Elvis and Kevin as well as attacking midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa who signed for Dynamos, goalkeeper David Bizabani now with Green Fuel and forward Perfect Chikwende who made a return to FC Platinum.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ key players in the 2021/22 season have been watching the trialists going through their paces at their Chiefs Village during the week. Among players from last season’s squad who are expected to start training this week to prepare for the Castle Challenge Cup against FC platinum are skipper Malvin Mkolo, Felix Moyo, Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda, Ben Nyahunzwi, Matripples Muleya and Lexington Mujokoro. This is the base that Sweswe will use to build his squad.

The newly appointed Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer said his target is to keep the “Ninjas” in the Premiership.

“In football if you stay for and longtime outside the limelight people will forget what a good coach you’re and when opportunities like the one that Bulawayo Chiefs presented come your way you’re bound to take them. While I had good relations with the youngsters at Talen Vision, I had to take this tough decision having spent a season away from the Premier Soccer League. Now I’ll focus on making sure that we defend our topflight status because as a coach you don’t want to get a team relegated,” Sweswe said. — @ZililoR