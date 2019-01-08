Tailors cash in on back to school rush

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Bureau

Tailors here have been cashing-in on back to school rush with most recording brisk business starting from Friday last week.

A lot of parents made a last minute rush to buy uniforms for their children, ahead of the opening day yesterday.

A survey by our news crew in Masvingo showed that most tailors were overwhelmed by orders from parents who wanted school uniforms.

Dreswel Fashions director Mrs Sizi Madzorere said she was failing to cope with the workload and had hired assistants to complete outstanding orders.

“I am overwhelmed by orders for school uniforms. I have received orders from three schools and as we speak I am yet to supply the first one.

“I have since hired two workers and we are making uniforms for customers who bring their own material,” said Mrs Madzorere.

Mrs Madzorere said most parents preferred to have their children’s uniform made by tailors which is relatively cheaper than buying from established shops.

“We thank God, formal shops have increased prices for uniforms which has brought us business.

“Of late people prefer our services because of our low prices and we normally make things according to customer’s specifications. Our prices are negotiable and affordable,” she said.

Felly Fashion Designs director Ms Enjura Sozinyu said they had extended their working hours to clear the huge orders they received.

“Business has been good since the start of the back to school rush on Friday last week.

We have been serving more than 50 customers per daily. Some want new uniforms and have been bringing their own materials while others only want adjustments to be made on their children’s uniforms.

“We have been trying hard to meet demand but it has not been easy,” said Ms Sozinyu.