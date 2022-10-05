Takesure Zamar Ncube to headline Worship Night in Eswatini

Munyaradzi Munzabwa

Gospel vocalist Takesure Zamar Ncube of the “Kuregerera in advance” fame will be headlining Friday’s Worship Night set for the Rest in Christ International Ministries Auditorium in Manzini, Eswatini.

The event will be held under the theme “Total Victory Through Praise and Worship”.

Returning to the scene after a global Coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus, the night of worship will also give a platform to Eswatini’s voice of the moment, Sphiwo Ndoni Ndlangamandla of the ‘Tive temhlaba’ hit and Nonhlanhla Dlamini, but it is South Africa-based Ncube who is set to burst the house into tongues of worship.

From weeks of practice by the Rest in Christ International Ministries Praise and Worship team drawn from the Matsapha, Siteki, Nyakeni, Mpolonjeni, and Mbabane branches, Ncube’s Agere Pachigaro has emerged as the anthem ahead of the night which has been equally beautified by the uniform like t-shirts.

The convener Bishop Vincent Hlatshwako said it was all systems go saying they are looking forward to a memorable night.

“The man full of worship is excited about performing at the Worship Night where he’ll be adding the international flavour. The most important thing is the spirit behind the words. Words on their own are powerless, but the spirit in them is what makes them powerful,” said Bishop Hlatshwako.

In his recent Facebook post, Ncube promised his Eswatini-based music followers a night to remember.

“Swaziland (Eswatini) get ready. Kindly diarise the date. Come for a special night of worship. Invite your family and friends,” wrote Ncube.

The Beitbridge-born musician formed his group Worship Addicts in 2011 while based in Harare and in that year, the group released its maiden album. His ability to speak and sing in several African languages that include Zulu, Venda, Sotho, Swahili, Ndebele, Shona, and Tswana has endeared him to regional gospel music lovers.

Ncube rose to prominence in 2014 when he joined the multi-award-winning gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration as a vocalist hitting fame with the song Kuregerera in advance.