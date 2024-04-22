Tapping into dynamic East African market….Firms leverage on Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S diplomatic engagement with Kenya spearheaded by President Mnangagwa has yielded enormous positive outcomes for both countries, particularly in terms of trade and investment, presenting a unique platform for local companies to leverage on the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission for Co-operation (JPCC), a Cabinet Minister has said.

Zimbabwe and Kenya are both members of Comesa and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Over the years, trade and economic relations between Zimbabwe and Kenya have indeed remained stable. These relations are shaped by various factors, including political stability, economic policies and regional dynamics.

Both nations have actively sought out opportunities for trade and investment co-operation, and there is significant potential for further expansion and diversification of their economic ties.

By leveraging platforms like the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission for Co-operation, both countries continue to strengthen their bilateral relationship and foster mutual prosperity.

Detailing a range of investment prospects across various sectors ahead of the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha Ndlovu said the diplomatic engagement with Kenya has led to increased trade volumes between the two countries.

Minister Ndlovu said a notable success story is the collaboration between Kenyan and Zimbabwean companies in the renewable energy sector, which has resulted in joint ventures and technology transfers.

This partnership, he said, has not only strengthened bilateral relations but also promoted sustainable development and economic growth in both nations.

He said stronger ties between Zimbabwe and Kenya contribute to greater regional economic integration within East and Southern Africa.

Minister Ndlovu said the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission for Co-operation provides a platform for Zimbabwean companies to leverage business opportunities in Kenya and beyond.

“Utilising the JPCC framework provides Zimbabwean companies with a unique opportunity to establish robust business linkages and gain access to new and vibrant markets not only in Kenya but also across the broader East African region.

“By leveraging the JPCC platform effectively, businesses can tap into the dynamic and growing East African market, which boasts a consumer base of over 250 million people,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Running under the theme, “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”, the fair will be officially opened by Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto.

The annual trade showcase roars into life tomorrow.

The minister said negotiating trade agreements stands as a strategic avenue for Zimbabwe to foster international trade partnerships, diminish trade barriers and amplify market access for its local products.

By engaging in discussions and collaborations with regional and global partners, he said Zimbabwe aims to create mutually beneficial frameworks that facilitate smoother cross-border trade, enhance market reach and promote economic integration.

“These trade agreements play a crucial role in providing Zimbabwean businesses with preferential access to new markets, enabling them to capitalise on competitive advantages and scale their exports. Successful negotiations can lead to increased trade volumes, diversified export destinations and economic resilience, ultimately bolstering Zimbabwe’s position in the global marketplace and driving sustainable economic growth.”

He added that establishing strong business linkages through the JPCC facilitates the exchange of goods, services and expertise between Zimbabwe and Kenya, enabling companies to forge strategic partnerships and collaborations with their Kenyan counterparts.

“This collaboration can lead to the development of joint ventures, distribution networks and value chains that enhance market presence and competitiveness in the region.

“Moreover, accessing new markets in Kenya and East Africa through the JPCC opens up avenues for diversification and expansion for Zimbabwean businesses. By entering these markets, companies can capitalise on the region’s economic growth, consumer demand and emerging opportunities in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, technology and services.”

The minister noted that collaborating with Kenyan firms for technology transfer presents a significant opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to enhance their products and production processes through the adoption of innovative technologies, best practices and expertise from a regional partner known for its advancements in various industries.

“By leveraging the expertise and experience of Kenyan firms in areas such as information technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, Zimbabwean companies can not only improve their operational efficiency but also drive innovation and competitiveness in the domestic and international markets.

“Through strategic alliances and partnerships with Kenyan counterparts, Zimbabwean businesses can gain access to cutting-edge technologies, research and development capabilities and specialised know-how that can transform their products, services and operational workflows.

“For instance, collaborations in sectors like renewable energy can lead to the transfer of green technologies and sustainable practices that align with global environmental standards, helping Zimbabwe to transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly economy.”

Turning to trade missions, Minister Ndlovu stressed that participating in trade missions organised by JPCC presents a valuable opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to showcase their products and services to a wider audience of Kenyan businesses and consumers.

“These trade missions serve as a platform for fostering direct engagement, networking and relationship-building between companies from both countries. By actively participating in these initiatives, Zimbabwean enterprises can not only promote their offerings but also gain first-hand market insights, understand consumer preferences and identify potential business opportunities in Kenya’s dynamic market landscape.

“By showcasing Zimbabwean products and services to Kenyan businesses, companies can explore avenues for market expansion, distribution agreements and strategic alliances that drive growth and competitiveness,” he said.

Additionally, these trade missions create a conducive environment for knowledge sharing, technology transfer and best practices exchange between Zimbabwean and Kenyan firms, fostering innovation, economic synergy and long-term sustainable partnerships that contribute to the growth and prosperity of both economies.

“An example of the success of such trade missions could be seen in the collaboration between a Zimbabwean textile manufacturing company and a Kenyan retail chain to introduce Zimbabwean-made clothing lines to the Kenyan market, resulting in increased sales revenue and brand visibility for the Zimbabwean company,” said Minister Ndlovu.