Teacher hospitalised after being trampled by elephant

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

A TEACHER from Lupane is recovering in hospital after she was attacked by a lone elephant that charged at her and some learners while they were walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Ms Patience Sibanda of Gandangula Village was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital where she is admitted and receiving treatment.

Gandangula Village head Mr Khumbula Mpala confirmed the incident.

“She was going to school around 7 am when she and some children encountered an elephant which attacked her. We are waiting to hear how she is responding to treatment but she is stable,” he said.

He said cases of human-wildlife conflict are prevalent in Lupane as elephants move from Forestry conservation areas onto communities for food and water.

He said usually the elephants travel at night but on this particular day, a lone jumbo may have remained behind from the herd.

Mr Mpala said they always report to the Kusile Rural District Council and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority whose rangers sometimes come to drive the animals away.

The wild animals disappear into the protected forests when they have contact with rangers and return once the rangers leave.