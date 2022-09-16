Team ZRP continues SARPCCO Games dominance

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) team continued their regional dominance in the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) Games which were played in Tanzania where they won the overall trophy.

The games ended yesterday and the Zimbabwean team, once again, was the best as they came first for the sixth time out of the 11 times that the games have been played.

Zimbabwe took home 77 medals in total, 11 more than they had in the previous edition.

Out of the 77 medals, there were 24 gold, 34 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Tanzania in second place had 44 medals which included 21 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze whilst in third place, Namibia had 22 medals comprising of four gold, four sliver and 14 bronze.

In fourth place was Mozambique with 10 medals followed by Malawi on six then Zambia with five. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) finished last with just three medals to their name.

In the previous edition of the games, in Angola in 2019, Zimbabwe scooped 20 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze to make it 66 medals.

The games were meant to create a platform for police officers from the region to engage in fruitful interaction, sharing ideas on policing traditions and fostering regional friendship, understanding and cooperation through sport.

From the medals won, Zimbabwe finished with a massive 240 points whilst second placed Tanzania had 157 points. – @brandon_malvin