The art of leadership: A beadwork tribute to President Mnangagwa

MAGINESS Ndlovu, a Gwanda-based beadwork artisan, has soared to new heights with her latest creation – a beadwork replica of President Mnangagwa’s portrait. Over 12,000 tiny glass beads, meticulously strung together over one and a half months, form the striking piece that captures the President’s likeness with precision.

Ndlovu’s journey into the world of beadwork began in 2017, inspired by a paper-beaded handbag and nurtured by her aunt’s expertise. Today, she stands at the helm of Maggie’s Unique Designs, a testament to her dedication and unique vision.

Ndlovu’s commitment to originality is evident.

“The beadwork industry is now flooded but most people are producing similar products… While I also do these products, I ensure that I come up with unique designs that can be marketed internationally,” she explains.

Her latest work, a portrait of President Mnangagwa, is a labour of love and patience, crafted from the smallest beads to ensure every detail is honoured.

“I started this piece beginning of November last year and finished it end of December. I had to place the right colours of beads in the right places in order to bring out the perfect replica of the portrait,” Ndlovu said.

Her aspirations extend beyond artistry; Ndlovu envisions presenting her masterpiece to the President himself, symbolising the unity and guidance he provides to the nation. She also dreams of crafting beadwork portraits of other iconic figures, using her art to weave stories and convey messages.

Beyond her creations, Ndlovu is a beacon of empowerment. In 2018, she founded the Beadwork Generation Club for vulnerable girls and played a pivotal role in establishing the Rainbow Cultural Artefacts Association. Her proficiency in sign language further amplifies her inclusive mission.

“Beadwork isn’t only decorative but also therapeutic. One can de-stress and relax their mind through beading. I have been training different groups in society and I wish to train even more people and that’s why I have undergone training in sign language. I want to ensure that I move to empower people I leave no one behind,” she said.

Ndlovu’s educational journey began at the Gwanda Zintec office, now Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College, where she pursued a Diploma in Education from 1994 to 1998. Her passion for art has not only enriched her life but also touched the lives of many, especially the youth, some of whom are vulnerable.

Ndlovu’s expertise extends to teaching women the intricate crafts of weaving and beading. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through her diverse range of products, including beaded handbags, key holders, necklaces, table mats, and bangles, each a testament to her skill and creativity.

Her talent has graced various exhibitions, notably the Malawi International Trade Fair, where she proudly presented a Zimbabwean national flag crafted entirely from beads – a piece that resonated with attendees from across the African continent. The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair of 2020 also featured her work, further solidifying her reputation in the arts community.

Recognition for her craftsmanship came in the form of accolades, such as the best award in art and craft at the Gwanda SMEs summit and the title of Gwanda Entrepreneur of the Year first runner-up at the We Effect exhibition in 2021. Ndlovu’s commitment to inclusivity and community was evident as she participated in the National Disability Expo and the International Day of Families in Gwanda, showcasing her belief that art is a unifying force that transcends barriers.