The Big Boss elated to perform at SA Africa Day celebrations

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

In a major coup for Rhumba music, South Africa’s department of Sports, Arts and Culture has invited Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda and his band Ndolwane Super Sounds for an Africa Day commemoration show today.

The show is set to be held at Eastbank Hall in Alexandra, Johannesburg under the theme: “Building Communities of Peace”.

The Big Boss will square off with South African maskandi household name, Ihashi Elimhlophe and Inkosi Yama Jongo, groups that have been announced as special performing artistes for the celebrations.

An elated Big Boss broke the news to fans on his Facebook page.

“I am so happy that one of my dreams of taking the Rhumba genre to all nations has been honoured here in South Africa as I have been invited by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for an Africa Day show.

It is a huge honour for me and great recognition for Rhumba music,” he said.

The Bakhuzeni hit-maker said the invitation could be an endorsement of his collaboration with South African poet Venda Boy on the song Khumbudzo.

His manager Lucky Moyo said they have been working hard to market The Big Boss in the region, something that has seen them working on many collaborations.

Moyo said the invitation also presents an opportunity for them to showcase what Zimbabwe has to offer.

“Being invited to perform at this event is a great endorsement. We’re going to fully utilise the opportunity.

“Since it is Africa Day, we’re going to open our set with Africa, a song from our early albums, and move on to other tracks like Bakhuzeni.

We promise a polished performance that’ll certainly put Zimbabwe on the map,” Moyo said.

Martin’s music has certainly taken a new direction with more emphasis on collaborations.

Recently, he released an album, Bayadideka, which was a collaboration with various artistes including Sungura ace Mark Ngwazi.

He has also done a number of videos, some of which are available on YouTube, with the latest being Inyumbazana, a track from the latest album. –@themkhust