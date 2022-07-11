The Big Boss ropes in Muvhango’s Shumie, Macheso’s dancers

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda has roped in Muvhango actress Shumie (real name Carol Netshitungulu), talented sungura dancers Franco and Majuice to feature on visuals for his song, Khumbudzo.

The video for the song that was produced in July last year as a single, is set to be released in the coming weeks.

The track featured well-known South African poet, Venda Boy who hails from the Limpopo province.

Carol is known for her role as Mulalo’s second wife on SABC2 soapie Muvhango and her inclusion in the video, as well as the famed sungura dancers, is set to make things interesting.

The Big Boss said the video theme is love, with a man showering praises on his girlfriend.

He said Carol helped bring the story to life on the video.

“Khumbudzo is a love story where a guy is afraid to tell a beautiful woman how much he loves her.

But after gathering courage, he does so and is accepted, which marks the beginning of a journey of love.

“The woman is a perfect match for the man and assures him that she’ll stand by him until their dreams are fulfilled,” he said.

Lucky Moyo, The Big Boss’ manager said the forthcoming project is one of their biggest.

He said it cost them a lot of money as they sought to bring out the best.

Moyo said the video is part of a series of videos from the album Bayadideka that The Big Boss has been dropping in drips, including the collaboration with sungura ace Mark Ngwazi.

He said they reached out to Franco, Slomo, and Carol via social media and good relations with Macheso’s team made it easy to work with the dancers.

“We contacted the three through social media, a platform that’s making it very easy to connect with people.

We wanted to give people the best and collaborating with them is also part of our strategy to penetrate new markets.”

The video, Moyo said, will be released once the artiste’s video for the song Inyumbazana with Ngwazi, which they have been pushing, reaches 25 000 views on YouTube.

As of yesterday afternoon, the video that was released last month, was on 21 000 views.

Moyo said they are laying the foundation in video productions so that they are able to pick rewards from online stores.

“We’ve changed how we do business as a band and our collaboration with Mark Ngwazi has boosted our fan base.

We’re getting people from all over Zimbabwe commenting about our collaboration with him which is what we wanted.

So the video is also part and parcel of that strategy.”

Sibanda said he is working on a pre-ordered album as many of his fans have paid for him to record another album which could be released later this year or early next year. – @themkhust