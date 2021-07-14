The Big Boss to release Khumbudzo single

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda is back with a new single titled Khumbudzo, a collaboration with Venda Boy, a poet from South Africa.

The love track which is set to be released on July 31 was sung in ChiVhenda language. The single follows the release of the runaway Uyavuma album which is still doing well. Once released, it will be available on all digital stores.

Speaking through his manager, Lucky Moyo, The Big Boss said fans should expect more collaborations with various artistes from different countries.

“This single is part of our new focus of penetrating new markets with our brand. Venda Boy is a popular poet in the Limpopo province of South Africa and the song has the Rhumba beat fused with his poetry.

“We have a lot of fans there who love our music and have been demanding a Venda song from us,” said Moyo.

He added that The Big Boss has a number of projects that are already in the pipeline as they want to grow Rhumba music and the Big Boss brand.

The Big Boss has been transforming his operations of late with more focus on maximising his popularity to earn money. – @themkhust