The man behind the Chevrons’ new voice

ZIMBABWE CRICKET (ZC) has appointed Walter Chawaguta as the interim head coach of the senior men’s national team, following the resignation of Dave Houghton on Wednesday. Houghton, who was supposed to lead the Chevrons to Sri Lanka in January next year, said he felt that “a new voice” was needed in the change room as he had “lost” his change room.

Chawaguta, who coached Zimbabwe from 2008 to 2010, will take charge of the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka. His appointment has been met with scepticism by some cricket stakeholders, who question his credentials as a former player and a coach.

Chawaguta played only seven professional games of cricket, none at international level. He scored 213 runs in six First Class matches and 31 runs in one List-A match. His playing career spanned only two years, from 1997 to 1998.

However, Chawaguta has proven himself as a coach with a sharp cricketing mind and a wealth of experience. He guided Zimbabwe to the Super League stage of the Under-19 World Cup in 2003/2004, beating Australia and New Zealand along the way. He also worked alongside Tim Nielsen, the then Australia head coach, during the 50-over series between Australia and Pakistan in the UAE in 2009. He witnessed the brilliance of players like Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin and Shane Watson.

Currently, he is the head coach of Tuskers, a provincial franchise side and a batting consultant for the Lady Chevrons. Pollock Mubhobho, a renowned development coach and a member of the ZC men’s Under-19 selection panel, vouches for Chawaguta’s abilities. He has worked with him in the past and believes he is the perfect choice for the job.

“We have worked together for a long time even with the Under-19s. He is a very good coach, he is accommodative and has vast knowledge of the game. He has all the experience at that level so it’s a very good appointment.

“He’s also the most experienced coach we have in the country and will get the job done, it’s a very good appointment, he will help the team,” said Mubhobho.

As unpopular as he is among other people, Chawaguta is a cricket brain par excellence and has been one of the finest in the country for some time. He comes in with over two decades of coaching experience.

Chawaguta will lead a technical team that includes Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst).

Darlington Majonga will double up as Team Manager and Media Manager, while Lovemore Banda will be the Logistics Manager.

Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in three ODI matches scheduled for 6, 8 and 11 January before the two sides meet in as many T20I fixtures pencilled in for 14, 16 and 18 January.

All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. This will be the two teams’ first international outings of the New Year. — @brandon_malvin