The new era…Comedy Club rebrands to Umahlekisa Entertainment

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club is celebrating their eighth anniversary by rebranding to Umahlekisa Entertainment in a move that will see them expanding to include other art forms outside comedy.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Umahlekisa director Ntando Van Moyo, said they have secured a place to operate and promote raw talent in the city.

“We have been working on rebranding from a Comedy Club to Umahlekisa Entertainment, a holistic entertainment company that will continue promoting events and domestic tourism.

“On the domestic tourism front we have secured a base at Mandalay farm where we will be hosting most of our summer excursions,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

Ntando Van Moyo said they are working on shooting a fully-fledged comedy skit.

“At the moment we are shooting a comedy reality show with Luminated Media which we will be putting online soon.

“The show is based on friends who don’t contribute during outings, borrow stuff and not return etc so we will be calling on people who want a comic intervention for such friends. And of course, there’s the Hookups hustle I’m currently pushing where I’m helping people find like minded partners for non-committal relationships and situationships,” said Ntando Van Moyo. [email protected]_mthire