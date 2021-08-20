The new era…Comedy Club rebrands to Umahlekisa Entertainment

20 Aug, 2021 - 09:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The new era…Comedy Club rebrands to Umahlekisa Entertainment Ntando Van Moyo

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club is celebrating their eighth  anniversary by rebranding to Umahlekisa Entertainment in a move that will see them expanding to include other art forms outside comedy.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Umahlekisa director Ntando Van Moyo, said they have secured a place to operate and promote raw talent in the city.

“We have been working on rebranding from a Comedy Club to Umahlekisa Entertainment, a holistic entertainment company that will continue promoting events and domestic tourism.

“On the domestic tourism front we have secured a base at Mandalay farm where we will be hosting most of our summer excursions,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

Ntando Van Moyo said they are working on shooting a fully-fledged comedy skit.

“At the moment we are shooting a comedy reality show with Luminated Media which we will be putting online soon.

“The show is based on friends who don’t contribute during outings, borrow stuff and not return etc so we will be calling on people who want a comic intervention for such friends. And of course, there’s the Hookups hustle I’m currently pushing where I’m helping people find like minded partners for non-committal relationships and situationships,” said Ntando Van Moyo. [email protected]_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting