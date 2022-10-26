The return of Jeys Marabini! . . . muso ready to perform at Zim Jazz fest

26 Oct, 2022 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The return of Jeys Marabini! . . . muso ready to perform at Zim Jazz fest Jeys Marabini with Tariro NeGitare

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

JAZZ muso, Jeys Marabini who was no longer to perform due to a debilitating illness is ready to return to the stage for his first public performance.

The legendary musician is set to reunite with fans in Harare on Saturday where he is billed to perform at the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival. He will share the stage with jazz crème de la crème artistes that include Louis Mhlanga, Jazz Invitation, Dudu, Intotal, TGV Entertainment, Prince Edward School Jazz Band and Tanga WekwaSando.

The festival will be held at Alliance Francaise in Harare.

Jeys said he is geared up for his comeback gig which has been necessitated by calls from event promoters and the public for him to return to the stage.

Ordinarily, Jeys had scheduled a gig dubbed “Extra Ordinary Welcome Back Show and 10th Album launch” for November 26. This would have been his first public performance.

“I’m looking forward to this show. After I got sick, I had to hang my instruments, so this will be my first gig. People heard that I’m now better and saw it fit for me to come and perform at the jazz gig. It’s an honour to be part of a lineup with great musicians like Louis Mhlanga, Dudu and Tanga WekwaSando.

“This is also good for me as a musician coming from the Matabeleland region,” said Jeys.

The fifth edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2022 will be a two-day music extravaganza starting in Bulawayo on Friday before concluding in Harare on Saturday. The show in Bulawayo will be a free one and will see township jazz exponents The Cool Crooners, Rute Mbangwa, Ngoma iNgoma and jazz ensemble Buhle leNgqondo entertaining the crowd.

The Zimbabwe Jazz Festival which has been a constant fixture in the capital city will be held under the theme, “Creative Freedom” and this will be the first time that it extends to other cities.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting