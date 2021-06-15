The rise of female maskandi artiste, Nicky S Iqhawekazi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VERSATILITY is the simple depiction of songstress, Sinikiwe Ncube aka Nicky S Iqhawekazi who has grown over the years from being a gospel musician to taking up a genre largely associated with her male counterparts, Maskandi.

Having ventured into music around 2010, 36-year-old Nicky S Iqhawekazi who was born in Esigodini and is now based in South Africa started off working with gospel outfit Indumiso Yamakhwa.

Since then, Nicky S Iqhawekazi has not looked back. She went solo in 2013 where she took up the maskandi genre. She now has an album and four singles.

Speaking from South Africa, Nicky S Iqhawekazi said she is now working on her second album which will be released sometime next year as she is taking her time to churn out a fully-fledged production. She said she is also preparing to take to the stage in August as she is billed to perform at an all maskandi affair show in South Africa.

“My vision is to make a name for myself in a genre that is largely dominated by men. I want to do this by giving my fans value for their money.

“To achieve this, I’m working on my second album titled Indondo Yothando which will be out by end of March next year. I want to take time on this project in order to release quality music,” she said.

Detailing the forthcoming album, she said it will be about appreciating the power of love and unity in societies.

Not shy to take on leading roles, Nicky S Iqhawekazi is also a manager for rhumba band, JM Sounds. Off music, she works as a caregiver assistant and night nurse. – @mthabisi_mthire