The Signal blows up on YouTube sci-fi channel, DUST

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The famous sci-fi film that took the country by storm, The Signal has been released worldwide on DUST. DUST is YouTube’s most popular Sci-fi channel with about 2,95 million subscribers worldwide.

The film received about 66 000 views on the initial day of release and the numbers have not stopped increasing.

Directed by Daniel Lasker, the film is about a deadly sound transmitted from space known as The Signal that corrupts the minds of all who hear it, turning them into soulless demons under its control.

Viewers could not resist sharing their thoughts on the production. A viewer identified as David Palmer wrote: “This is in a whole different category in terms of professional production and acting, and an original take on an old story. Well done.”

Another viewer inscribed: “I can’t tell you enough how much I enjoyed this. So well done and acted, it all came together so well. The twist at the end was perfect (no spoilers). Thank you for this wonderful film. I can see this as a series on cable. Best invader short I’ve ever seen.”

Tawanda Denga, the film’s lead actor also commented: “I’m so happy y’all enjoy this short film we made for you. More is yet to come.”

Most of the comments were in appreciation and support of the team’s production. Others were people asking for the production to be turned into a full-length feature.

The Signal scooped the Roil Bulawayo Awards Best Outstanding short film and had its actors, Natasha Dlamini and Tawanda Denga awarded Outstanding film/TV actress and actor respectively last year.

The short film was universally awarded the Best Animated Short Film out of 185 submissions at Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival.

The number of reviews it has received since being released in the public sphere has shown that these awards were well deserved. —@MillieyThandile