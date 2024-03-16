The unstoppable Quinn Sowa: ‘Teen mum’ builds healthcare empire through resilience and innovation

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

QUINN Sowa’s story is evidence to resilience and determination.

At 41, the Bulawayo entrepreneur stands as an inspiration, defying the odds that often deter teenage mothers from pursuing their dreams.

As a teenage mother, Sowa relocated to the UK in search of better opportunities before returning to Bulawayo to start her own businesses and build a better life for her child.

Despite setbacks, Sowa has remained resilient and adaptable, pivoting from selling shoes to renting out box trucks and eventually founding a successful medical aid company Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle.

As the director of Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid, she is at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Bulawayo.

Her latest venture involves the acquisition and opening of a renal hospital in Hillside, which will offer a range of essential healthcare services.

She is renovating the old Premier Hospital to provide much-needed renal services to those in need.

Sowa’s journey into entrepreneurship began at a young age. She became a mother at 18, a focal moment that saw her relocating to the UK in search of better opportunities.

It was there that her entrepreneurial spirit took root and she began the journey that would lead her back to Bulawayo, armed with experience, a vision and an unwavering commitment to her community and her child. Her story is not just one of success, but it’s an inspiring narrative of a woman who turned challenges into stepping stones, creating a legacy that transcends her own achievements.

“I was working as a cleaner by then and training to be a psychiatric nurse when I gave birth. The pressure was just too much because I had to work extra hours so that I could get money for my child and also support my family back home in Zimbabwe,” said Sowa.

Her journey took an empowering turn when she successfully completed her nursing qualifications. Her skills and compassion led her to a challenging, yet fulfilling role at an A-class prison.

There, she dedicated herself to counselling inmates, delving into the complexities behind their crimes.

“That was yet another challenge I had to endure, but it later on became something nice and intriguing because although living with those prisoners was dangerous, it was also interesting. Another reason I held on despite the challenges at times was because I knew I had a baby who needed to be taken care of and parents who were expecting something from me as their child,” said Sowa.

In 2010, Sowa embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, inspired by her father’s advice to build a legacy for her son. She initially opened a shoe shop in Bulawayo, but the venture did not yield the expected profits, leading her to seek other opportunities. That same year, she decided to invest in a fleet of box trucks and began renting them out to various companies.

This strategic shift marked the beginning of a more profitable business endeavour, reflecting Sowa’s adaptability and determination to succeed for the sake of her child’s future.

“That business went really well for me because I made serious profits from it, but because of how the economy easily changes, it just shut down and I was like I am letting this go. I then used the profits from that company to start a nursing agency in the UK and that is when my company was born,” said Sowa.

Sowa diversified her investments in 2014, using profits from her nursing agency to venture into gold milling through the acquisition of mining claims.

She, however, found the mining industry gruelling and demanding, prompting her to sell her claims. This decision paved the way for the inception of a medical aid business Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle in 2017 with a vision to make a difference in healthcare.

Despite the initial promise, Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle faced challenges as Sowa’s partners withdrew their support, leaving the business in a state of stagnation. Yet, Sowa’s resolve did not waver. She remained steadfast and committed to revitalising her dream and transforming the medical aid company.

“It was in 2020 during the Covid-19 period when I got the new inspiration to continue pushing the medical aid company. We had come to Bulawayo with my children to visit my family when my son suddenly fell sick. He could not talk or walk and was admitted to the ICU.

“What made matters worse is that doctors did not know what was wrong with him. When he was still in the ICU, I parted with more than US$20 000 for him to be well. That made me think what if I did not have that kind of money, and how many people can actually afford to pay so much money. So I decided to go and reignite Rugare and make it a living thing that would be affordable for many people,” said Sowa.

The businesswoman said she is happy with how the business has grown over the years and will be opening a big hospital soon.

“I have always been a Bulawayo girl. I grew up in Hillside suburb and went to Petra Primary School and did part of my high school at Empandeni before going overseas. I would say being a businesswoman started when I was here in Bulawayo because I remember helping my father count money from his businesses. That is why I decided to run this hospital here in Bulawayo because that is where I grew up,” said Sowa.

Her new hospital in Hillside, is poised to fill a critical gap in healthcare services in Bulawayo and beyond. The facility will offer comprehensive care, including trauma counselling, renal care and cancer treatment, among other essential services.

“My secret to success has always been to work hard and never give up,” she said.

Sowa’s success has been recognised with numerous accolades and she attributes her achievements to hard work and determination. — @flora_sibanda