The Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) informs development of national budget- Professor Mthuli Ncube

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THE 2022 Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) facilitated the development of the national 2023 budget and strengthened the debt resolution thrust and value for money stance, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking at the ongoing ZEDCON 2023 in Victoria Falls on Monday, Prof Ncube said the attainment of Vision 2030 requires acceleration of resources mobilisation.

He said there is no doubt the Zimbabwean economy is the fastest growing in the region.

Prof Ncube said the tourism sector is also experiencing rapid rebound and the ministry nearly failed to book Elephant Hills Hotel due to high occupancy.

He said tight fiscal measures will continue and there will be no hesitation to introduce more measures if need be