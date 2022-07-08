Three armed robbers denied bail

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Three suspected armed robbers, who broke into a house in Mbizo 18 suburb in Kwekwe and robbed a family of cash and valuables, have been remanded in custody by a Kwekwe magistrate.

The trio reportedly broke into a house in Mbizo where they beat up a woman to death and left two other family members with serious injuries before they got away with US$312 and other valuables.

Hardlife Mushipe (26), Liberty Chipanga (22) and Trust Chipanga (23) were later arrested by police in Gokwe and arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi, facing murder and two counts of robbery charges.

She denied them bail and remanded them in custody to 21 July 2022.

In denying them bail, the State led by Miss Nyasha Hloka argued that the accused persons have previous convictions and Mushipe is a habitual criminal who was once convicted for a similar offence.

The State also argued that they are likely to abscond adding the State has overwhelming evidence against them and they were likely to be convicted.

Ms Matuvi however urged the trio to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on July 2 around 1am, the trio went to number 18958/18 owned by Kudakwashe Muurungi armed with logs, hoe handles and stones whereupon arrival, they forced open the main door using an iron bar and gained entry.

They beat up a heavily pregnant Cecilia Musha who surrendered her mobile phone.

They then proceeded to Muurungi’s bedroom where he was sleeping with his wife Pretty Mxotshwa.

“They covered him with a blanket and assaulted him with a log on the head demanding cash. He surrendered US$12 but they demanded more cash and continued assaulting him,” the court heard.

The trio also assaulted Mxotshwa with logs all over the body until she gave them US$300.

They dragged Mxotshwa outside whilst assaulting her with logs and left her lying in a pool of blood and later died on the same spot.