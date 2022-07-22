Three gunmen rob shop and get away with US$4 000

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THREE-gun brandishing men pounced on a shop in the Bulawayo city centre and stole US$4 200 and appliances.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on July 21 at around 7PM.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 21 July 2022 at around 1930hrs, where three unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified pistol, posed as potential customers who intended to buy an invertor at Corner 14th Avenue and JM Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.”

“They persuaded the complainant, who had already closed the shop, to open it before attacking him and stole US$4 200 cash, eight boxes of solar led lights, 2x5KV invertors, 1x3KV invertor, an HP Desktop computer and a cellphone,” said the police.

In another incident on July 20, police arrested a suspect, Thobekile Mthunzi (26) for robbery which occurred at CSC compound, Cement Side in Bulawayo.

The police said the suspect and his 13 other accomplices who are at large, pounced at the compound before striking and stabbing four complainants with machetes and an okapi knife.

“A cellphone was stolen from one of the complainants. The community launched a manhunt and apprehended the suspect. Investigations are in progress,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu