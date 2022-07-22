Government proposes another mining exhibition in November

Nqobile Bhebhe and Michael Makuza, Chronicle Reporters

MINES and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando has revealed that riding on the success of the 25th edition of Mine Entra, another mining exhibition would be held in November.

He told Business Chronicle after touring several stands for small scale miners that it is critical to have another exhibition.

“We will have another exhibition in November, which will be bigger than Mine Entra,” said minister Chitando.

“From a policy perspective we would want to increase the level of goods and services, which are provided locally.

“With that thrust we will have another exhibition. Mine Entra has been around for past 25 years and it was servicing up to US$2 billion. Now we have Mine Entra, which is servicing a US$6 billion industry

“So, we have to remodel Mine Entra to service a $12 billion sector by 2023 and beyond.

“Its very important that riding on the success of this years Mine Entra, we should have another exhibition soon. Logistics would be announced once finalised,” he said.

During the tour with Zimbabwe Mines Federation president, Mrs Henrietta Rushwaya, Minister Chitando expressed satisfaction on quality of services and products offered by artisans miners.

Officially opening Mine Entra yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the country’s mining sector is registering unprecedented growth, for the first time in history, with earnings jumping to US$5,2 billion in 2021 from about US$2,9 billion in 2017 when the New Dispensation came into being, which is indicative of the positive gains realised from Government’s economic reform agenda.

Official statistics already indicate the sector is poised to clock US$8 billion in earnings by the end of the year, having surpassed the US$6 billion mark last month.