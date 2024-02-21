Tich Hero’s dream of winning NAMA in Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TICH Hero is a dancer from Harare who has a dream of winning the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) in his hometown Bulawayo. He will find out on Saturday night if his dream will come true. He is nominated for the Outstanding Male Dancer award, along with Sean Mambwere and Terence Kapesa.

Tich Hero said he is honoured and hopeful for the award.

“I am grateful for the honour of my NAMA Awards 2024 nomination. Each nod fuels my passion and reminds me of the divine purpose behind my craft. To God be the glory, always. Winning my first NAMA in my hometown would be an absolute dream come true! It’s like a fairytale, going back to where it all began – a nerdy young man teaching himself how to dance just to feel seen and appreciated. This achievement would mean the world to me, but at the end of the day, I do this all for God and if it’s meant to be, it will be! Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best,” said Tich Hero.

He said his nomination is a result of a fruitful year he had.

“I am extremely proud of the fact that I got the opportunity to choreograph the ZIMA Awards, which was undoubtedly a career highlight for me. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and it was truly exhilarating. Moreover, I had the privilege of working alongside top international choreographers such as Angelo Mokonenyane, also known as 250 Machine, who was the late Costa Titch Choreographer, and Zoyi Lindiwe Muendane, who was the Choreographer of the Woman King movie, both of whom I brought from South Africa. In addition, I was fortunate enough to travel to Germany for dance workshops and performances, which was an incredible experience.

“Finally, I conducted a dance workshop in Zambia, which was an unforgettable opportunity. All in all, I am confident that these experiences have helped me grow both professionally and personally, and I am excited to see what the future holds for me. I attribute my success to God’s grace and mercy. If God is anything, He is everything. With this belief, I strive to make a positive impact and leave a lasting legacy. I am convinced that the true value of life lies not in its duration but in its donation. As I pursue my passion for dance, I am committed to bringing glory to God and elevating the standards of dance in my country to the point that dance in Zimbabwe is locally respected and internationally recognised,” said Tich Hero.

He also said he has plans to conduct dance workshops across Southern Africa.

“I have already successfully held workshops in Zambia last year. This year i have Malawi lined up. This year, I am preparing to showcase some of Zimbabwe’s most talented dancers and choreographers in a dance showcase called ‘Into the Light’.

“These gifted individuals truly deserve to have their skills and abilities recognized on a global scale. Moreover, I am excited to continue my current projects of bringing in international choreographers to share their expertise, wisdom, and knowledge in dance with our incredible dancers and arts industry here in Zimbabwe. I am confident that this will contribute to the growth and success of the arts industry in our region and I am excited to see where this journey will take us,” said Tich Hero.

