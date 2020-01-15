Time to claim our film space: Madlela

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AXE-wielding musician-cum-actor Madlela Skhobokhobo who has resumed work on his Madlela TV series says filmmakers need to reclaim their space in the country and also adapt to the technology advancement if they are to win back the hearts of locals.

The actor who made his mark in the acting industry in neighbouring South Africa some years back through his street theatre skits in Hillbrow, Johannesburg said: “Film in Zimbabwe is currently not paying well because of the economic situation hence the need for us (filmmakers) to devise plans of tapping into markets that will appreciate our works and talent.

“As filmmakers, we should take advantage of the advancement of technology in ensuring we make picturesque short films and movies which will appeal to our audiences.”

Over the years, there has been an outcry in the sector that not much quality movies have been produced since the era of the much-celebrated Neria and Yellow Card, something which Madlela, real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu, said needs to change, starting this year.

Madlela who had put the filming of his television series second season on hold to focus on his blooming music career said he was now focusing on that production as he wants to lead the way in providing people with quality films/series which they can watch and be proud of.

He however attributed the demise of the film industry to piracy and urged the Government to move in to address the issue.

“There are so many challenges, from piracy to issues of broadcasters not paying content producers their dues. My wish is for government to bail out ZBC somehow so that we get what’s due to us as production companies,” he said.

Madlela said it is high time that government prioritises the introduction of new TV stations so as to give filmmakers a platform to showcase their works.

“There’s need for more TV stations as that’ll also make us improve our work as production companies. I appeal to the authorities to help us grow this industry so that we feed our people with quality products.

“Our film space was long taken over by South Africa and we need, at this point, to claim it back as we’re also equally talented,” said a concerned Madlela.

Madlela who has recorded short films, Silent and Bafo My Blood which were aired on DStv’s Mzansi Magic in 2016, was last year casted for a South African movie alongside Leroy Gopal. – @mthabisi_mthire