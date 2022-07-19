Tinotenda Matiyenga fails at first hurdle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Sprinter Tinotenda Matiyenga has failed to make it past the heats of the men’s 200m race at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in the United States of America.

Matiyenga crossed the finish line after 20.72 seconds in heat three out of the seven that were lined up for the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The heat was won by Erriyon Khighton from the United States of America with a time of 20.01 seconds. South Africa’s Luxolo Adams was second after finishing the race in 20.10 seconds while Netheneel Mitchell-Blake from Great Britain finished third in 20.11 seconds.

Matiyenga qualified for the competition through the global ranking. Prior to Matiyenga’s qualification in 200m for the ongoing meet, Zimbabwe had last fielded a sprinter at the World Championships in 2015.

In 2017 and 2019, Zimbabwe’s team was mainly made up of marathon runners. Triple Jumper Chengetayi Mapaya is also yet to compete. Mapaya will be banking on his experience from the previous edition as he was part of the team that represented the country in 2019.

The other Zimbabwean representative at the games is Isaac Mpofu, who came 10th in the men’s marathon in a time of 2 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds to beat the previous national record that stood at 2 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds, set by Cuthbert Nyasango in 2014.

Sunday’s run by Mpofu was an improved performance compared to his qualifying time of 2 hours 10 minutes 24 seconds at the Durban International Marathon in South Africa in May, where he was disqualified for failing to wear a second bib at the back displaying a second licence number.

