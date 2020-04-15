Tip-off leads to thief’s arrest

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

A 24-YEAR-OLD-MAN has been arrested for allegedly stealing property worth $15 000 In Pelandaba West suburb.

Honest Ndebele of Pelandaba West suburb in Bulawayo while he was still in possession of his alleged loot.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Ndebele was arrested on Sunday after police received a tip off from neighbours who had noticed ‘suspicious activity’ at a house where the stolen property was allegedly being kept.

Ndebele stole the property on Sunday and he was arrested later on the same day.

Some of the property that he allegedly stole at a house in Pelandaba include a 32 inch Telefunken television set ; black sky king solar charger; an open view decoder; a 12v green solar battery; a 12v grey solar battery, a 30 watts solar panel ; a 9,1 kgs grey gas tank with cooker; a 17.1 kgs grey gas tank; a set of 11 dolphin pots; a two plate gas stove with regulator; kitchen utensils and an assortment of groceries, among others.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested accused person, Honest Ndebele, a male adult aged 24 years residing in Pelandaba west suburb Bulawayo for unlawful entry and theft and property with a total value of $15 000 was recovered. On 12 April 2020 at around 0500 hours, ZRP Pumula received an anonymous phone call to the effect that there were goods suspected to have been stolen at house number 720 Pelandaba west, Bulawayo,” said Insp Ncube.

Ndebele allegedly admitted to have stolen the property before leading police officers to the crime scene for indications.

“Police were led by accused person to the complainant`s place of residence where the complainant positively identified the property.

“The accused person used an unknown object to open a window of the spare bedroom, gained entry into the house, stole the above-mentioned property and went away unnoticed. He was detained under ZRP Pumula,” said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube commended members of the public for making use of available channels to report criminal activities in their areas, which he said leads to reduction in crime.

He said the police force is committed to fulfilling its mandate of protecting life and property, hence members of the public must join hands with the law enforcement agents to fight any form of crime.

Insp Ncube urged people to secure their properties saying even during the lockdown criminals were still operating.

“Criminals are criminals and they may not take heed of the government directive as their job is to deviate from orders. We therefore urge the community to ensure that properties are secured to avoid loss of property. We also encourage the public to report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhoods. Such reports have previously led to the arrests of habitual criminals,” said Inspector Ncube.

