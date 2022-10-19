Tjehanga Clinic completion to address rural health challenges

Zanu PF central committee member and Bulilima West MP Cde Dingumuzi Phuti addresses villagers at Tjehanga during his weekly routine meeting in the constituency’s 13 wards

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Tjehanga

THE completion of Tjehanga Clinic in Bulilima West Constituency in Matabeleland South province is set to address rural health challenges in the area.

Diasporans, villagers from the constituency and their legislators pooled resources to construct the clinic at Tjehanga Village, next to Tjehanga Primary School.

The clinic is expected to reduce walking distances as locals travel for more than 10 kilometers to access the nearest health centers. The long distance has also overwhelmed village health workers when they conduct routine checks in the area.

In May last year, Zanu-PF incoming central committee member and Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti teamed up with Bulilima proportional representative Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who is also the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education to join the villagers in the construction of a slab for the healthcare centre.

A year later, the clinic building construction has been finished and now awaits roofing. Four toilets have also been constructed with villagers now eyeing to construct the first staff cottage.

Yesterday, Tuesday, Cde Phuti met villagers at Tjehanga Clinic as part of his weekly routine meetings in Bulilima West’s 13 wards.

Cde Phuti who is also the Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services said villagers’ commitment has been outstanding and they should continue being united with until the clinic is functional.

“The pace of the construction of the clinic was done in a way that excites development in our area which is a very good thing.

“We are almost reaching the end goal, which is to see the clinic work. We therefore must continue working together in achieving the next goals like the start of construction of the cottage. This structure will open in no time,” said Cde Phuti.

Senior village head Mr Jeffrey Ndlovu said villagers should stand up and heed the call by their legislator who has been working closely with them in ensuring the project bears fruit.

@mthabisi_mthire