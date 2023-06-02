Tony Witness signs with JBross Entertainment.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

VICTORIA Falls based Afrofusion artiste and producer Tony Witness has signed with music record label JBross Entertainment.

In the past weeks, Tony Witness who sings in Shona and English spent time in Harare soon after signing with JBross Entertainment where he was being moulded and developed at Rarebreed Studios, a local label with a working partnership with South Africa based JBross Entertainment.

Tony Witness recorded over four songs during his time in Harare and shot one music video for a track called “Slowly”, before he travelled back to his base of Victoria Falls.

The 24-year-old crooner born Tony Witness Nkomazana, started singing at the age of 21 and is also a music producer, videographer and graphic designer.

Tony Witness said his biggest inspirations are artistes like Ruger, Rema, Chris Brown, Jah Prayzah, Boy Spyce, Asake and Diamond Platnumz.

“It’s an honour to sign under JBross Entertainment. Working with Mavin and Sachie at RareBreed Studios opened my eyes and showed me what is possible when under good management. I am hopeful my management will help me achieve my dreams.

“I want to build a legacy through music and create a good name for my country. Being an upcoming artiste based in Victoria Falls has been a drawback due to lack of exposure and opportunities. If you release a project, no matter how big it is, as long as you are an upcoming in Victoria Falls, it could hardly reach the proper deserved audience. But now with my new management JBross, I will focus on creativity whilst they work on taking me out there,” he said.

Tendai Joe, JBross Entertainment founder and MD said he was talented and they did not hesitate to sign him.

“When Tony came to us with his demo, we felt that he was someone with so much potential and we immediately contacted my industry peers to get feedback on his style. And trust me, the feedback we got convinced us to sign him to JBross Entertainment, because there is something special about him.

“Hence it was easy for Rarebreed MD Mavin, to invite him to Harare immediately after we signed him,” said Tendai Joe.

Pretoria based record label, JBross Entertainment is home to artists like Andrea The Vocalist, SA based Zim artiste Ian Baoba with a new release titled Pano, Master Believe who has produced beats for Makhadzi (Matorokisi, Rea Venda and Chelete Yahana), Bulawayo based Producer who goes by the name Sean Brian, Mshimaro RSA, Capitata and Bloemfontein AfroPop artist known as Godfather SA.

Tony Witness will be dropping his new single under JBross Entertainment together with a video in early July 2023.

@mthabisi_mthire