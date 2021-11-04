Top Bulawayo CSR businesses, organisations honored

Deputy Industry and Commerce Minister Raj Modi (centre) poses for a photo with some of the winners.

Blessing Karubwa, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based businesses and organisations have been honored in recognition of different roles played in facilitating prudent environmental management and corporate social responsibility impact.

Representatives of different city entities received accolades during a recent awards event organised by the Environment Management Agency (EMA) and the Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ) at a local hotel.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Celebrating sustainability excellence – towards achieving Vision 2030”, and drew attendance of several business leaders.

Among the entities that scooped the awards was; Greens Supermarket, Blanket Mine, World Food Programme, Higher Life, Greenheart Trust, Target 13, Treger Products Pvt Ltd, National Metal Founders and Engineers, Duration Gold, Old Nic Mine Foundation, Danish Church Aid, Hand in Hand Zimbabwe, National Social Security and Authority (NSSA), Old Nic Mine and Ndlovu Syndicate.

Speaking on behalf of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, senior civil servant, Mrs Beula Gwaze, commended the local companies for impacting positively on communities they operate in.

“I’m convinced these awards will go a long way in challenging and encouraging others to also invest in corporate social responsibility,” she said.

“The second republic is closely working with all stakeholders to overcome obstacles that may arise on the way. Government is happy to work with all stakeholders so that we can collectively overcome obstacles arising from increasing inequality and a slowdown of productivity and growth.”

Mrs Gwaze urged more privates sector players to join the CSRNZ and play their part in developing their country. In his remarks, CSRNZ director, Mr Willard Razawo, said the awards were also a way of paying tribute to the most exciting projects.

“Zimbabwe today is a foundation of a fountain of vital and inventive CSR practices across the business spectrum and these annual responsible awards are the perfect opportunity to celebrate and pay tribute to the most exciting projects,” he said.

Mr Razawo said the awards were supporting the county’s development as CSR was influencing how employees, customers and stakeholders decide whom to follow.

“The awards also come at the opportune time when our Government is pursuing the devolution agenda where we must create regional or provincial sustainable economics that feed into the national economy,” said Mr Razawo.

He stressed the need to build a culture of community involvement regardless of the size of the businesses in Zimbabwe, which demonstrates the importance of placing sustainability at the heart of their operations. – @Blekarubwa