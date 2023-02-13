Top cops probing deaths of AKA and two others, says KZN safety MEC

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot down with his friend, chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. Image: Yasantha Naidoo

– Traditional leader Zwelakhe Ndaba assassinated at his home in Estcourt

The KwaZulu-Natal government is confident police will soon apprehend the killers of three men in the province on Friday night.

Celebrated rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend, chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban shortly after 10pm, while prominent traditional leader inkosi Zwelakhe Ndaba of eNtabamhlophe was assassinated at his home in Estcourt.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka said highly qualified teams of investigators had been assigned to bring the perpetrators to book.

Hlomuka, who is also the chairperson of the provincial justice crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS), received a report from the provincial commissioner of police, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“We cannot surrender the freedom and safety of our people to criminals. What we are witnessing in our province is totally unacceptable and police have assured us that they are working around the clock to arrest these criminals. We are confident that the police will win this battle,” said Hlomuka.

On the Florida Road killing, Hlomuka said they would improve police visibility, work with eThekwini metro cops and other security structures to protect patrons of restaurants and residences.

He said they will also be working with the business community in the area to proactively address levels of crime.

Rene Burton, speaking on behalf of businesses in the Florida Road precinct, said they were working with police and couldn’t divulge details of the shooting. She said the shooting was an isolated incident which should not blemish the reputation of the area.

“Really what we want is for justice to be served efficiently. We want the perpetrators brought to book,” said Burton.

“What we want to stress is that this incident has resulted in the loss of two lives. We are co-operating fully with the police.

“We want to amplify the message that we will celebrate these two lives.”

Burton said she had crossed paths with AKA and remembered him as being passionate.

“Our nation has lost a remarkable performer and entertainer.”

With regards to Ndaba’s death, Hlomuka said the government was attending to the security issue and the killing of amakhosi.

“Again, we urge the communities to work with the police and share information in the two painful incidents. We also convey our heartfelt condolences to the Forbes and Ndaba families,” he said.

The government is giving attention to crime hot spots by prioritising resources and the deployment of police, added Hlomuka.

