Total Consumption Poverty Line up 2.5% to $26 622 – Zimstats

Business Reporter

THE Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe rose by 2, 5 percent to $27 297.53 per person in September from $26 622.83 recorded in August, official data show.

“The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe stood at $27 297.53 per person in September 2022.

“This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at September 2022 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent when compared to the August 2022 figure of $26 622.83,” the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) said in its latest update on Monday.

The agency said the food poverty line (FPL) for September stood at $20 818.19 representing an increase of 1.7 percent over the August figure of $20 461.07.

Zimstat said the poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place.

Midlands and Matabeleland South have the lowest poverty datum lines at $15 562, 33 and $15 868, 38 respectively while Manicaland was at $24 418,44. Bulawayo levels are at $19 936,01 and Harare sitting at $21 340,16.