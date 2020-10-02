Tourism sector plots travel bubble for Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HOSPITALITY industry players are engaged in talks to facilitate a unique regional travel framework that will promote increased tourism activity, particularly into Victoria Falls.

Shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia, Victoria Falls is among the seven wonders of the world, being the country’s prime tourism destination, as well as drawcard for countries in the Kaza region and Sadc as a whole.

Hospitality industry expert, Mr Ross Kennedy, who is chief executive officer of leading hospitality group, Africa Albida Tourism (AAT), said the re-opening of borders and the skies will create a tourism bubble around Victoria Falls.

“Talks are ongoing about regional airlines’ access to Victoria Falls, Livingstone and Kasane airports from South Africa and our regional neighbours,” he said.

“The Victoria Falls Regional Tourism Association is engaged with fellow stakeholders in this on-going initiative to get tourism going again.

“We are hopeful that borders will open soon to also allow self-drive traffic with Victoria Falls and Livingstone being an obvious travel bubble over the Victoria Falls Bridge.”

Mr Kennedy said resumption of regional and international airlines will reboot tourism, describing the move as “good news”.

“It is good news to see Emirates announcing that effective 1 October they will fly into Harare twice per week on their initial schedule. Getting other loyal and supportive African careers such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways to return to Victoria Falls will also raise a huge boost for tourism in the region,” he said.

“We are collaborating with our air partners in Zimbabwe to get passengers into the skies and enjoy the wonderful and diverse destinations and experiences as soon as possible.”

Mr Kennedy’s sentiments follow recent decisions by the Zimbabwean government to allow domestic and international flights to resume operations.

AAT, which operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and the Boma Dinner & Drum Show, has already created fly-in packages for its Victoria Falls properties and was looking forward to welcoming guests.

While Air Zimbabwe and low-cost airline Fastjet Zimbabwe have resumed flights, regional airlines are expected to start flying this month.

Ethiopian Airlines is the only regional flight that has confirmed scheduled flight into Victoria Falls starting next week Tuesday and has said it is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate demand as countries continue to open borders and relax air travel restrictions.

“The Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline is pleased to announce the resumption of its flights services to Victoria Falls, Africa’s most spectacular natural sites effective 6 October 2020,” said the airliner in a statement.

Vice President Costantino Chiwenga has said that a number of airlines were eager to fly into Zimbabwe, particularly Victoria Falls.

[email protected]