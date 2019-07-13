Town Clerk cheats death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

REDCLIFF Town Clerk, Mr Gilson Chakauya, cheated death by a whisker after a vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and overturned along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway on Tuesday.

His wife, who was said to have been behind the wheel, is reportedly battling for life at a private Gweru hospital.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva, confirmed the accident saying the Town Clerk was going to Gweru when the accident happened.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Town Clerk was involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday evening while on his way to Gweru with his wife.

“He had taken days off work and decided to take the time to visit his parents in Gweru,” said Clr Masiyatsva.

He said Mrs Chakauya failed to negotiate a curve leading to the vehicle veering off the road.

“From what I have gathered, the Town Clerk’s wife, who as I said was behind the wheel, failed to negotiate a curve near Amatava turn-off just and lost control of the vehicle leading to it veering off the road and rolling a couple of times,” said Clr Masiyatsva.

He said the couple was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where Mr Chakauya was treated and discharged.

“Mr Chakauya was treated and declared fit but Mrs Chakauya is said to be in a critical condition and as we speak she is admitted to a private hospital in Gweru where she is reportedly in the intensive care unit,” said Clr Masiyatsva.