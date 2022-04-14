Transport Minister calls for accident-free holidays

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has called on the motoring public to exercise caution and adhere to stipulated traffic laws and warned operators of public service vehicles and private motorists against using defective and unroadworthy vehicles during the Easter and Independence holiday period.

Police and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be out in full force to enforce traffic laws during the holiday period.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said public transport operators should desist from the habit of over-working their drivers which results in fatigue.

He said drivers should stick to regulated speed limits as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road accidents.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is a punishable offence and is totally unacceptable. It is my fervent hope that we shall all thrive to make this year’s Easter and Independence holidays accident free by exercising extreme caution ad adhering to all traffic laws,” he said.

The minister said as part of efforts to prevent road traffic related deaths and injuries, police and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will participate in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday period.

“I would therefore want to urge all our road users to observe traffic laws as well as Covid-19 safety protocols set by the World Health Organisation and our Government,” he said.

Minister Mhona said public service vehicles have to follow Government’s Covid-19 health protocols such as ensuring that all passengers wear face masks with their employees vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Road safety has a sharper focus during this period with more people travelling to holiday destinations, religious ceremonies or to join their families for holidays. Motorists are urged to make their holiday journeys safer and smarter by preparing them well and making right choices,” he said.

“This is a special time of the year and no holiday should be marred by a road crash that could be easily avoided.”

The country has over the years witnessed an increase in road traffic accidents during such public holidays hence the need for motorists to exercise extreme caution and observe all traffic rules and regulations.

Last year, 231 road accidents were recorded during the Easter Holiday.