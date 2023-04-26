Travellers Band to rock Munchies in Vic Falls

Showbiz Reporter

AFTER rocking foodies at last year’s December Munch & Sip installment, Gweru-based musical outfit, The Travellers Band will be making its way to Vic Falls this weekend.

The group is expected to rock Munchies on Sunday at the Munch & Sip (Vic Falls edition) that will be a part of the Victoria Falls Carnival at the Zambezi House.

This will be the second time the event takes place in the resort city.

The Travellers Band is expected to perform at 5:30pm and will be joined on stage by Evoke, Jills, Stephen of Kent, Nikki Newlands, Fakeano, and Apollo. The event will end at 6:30pm to allow people to make their way to the carnival which begins at 6pm.