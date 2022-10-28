Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados qualify for 2023 Netball World Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TRINIDAD and Tobago together with Barbados have completed the teams that will take part in the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next year.

The 16 teams on their way to the competition are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe.

South Africa will host the 2023 Netball World Cup draw in East London in the Eastern Cape next month. The Netball World Cup is scheduled to be staged next year at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.

The Netball World Cup is held every four years and next year’s edition will mark the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

Zimbabwe will be making their second appearance at the global showpiece with their maiden dance at the tournament having come in 2019 when the event was held in Liverpool, England. They qualified after they finished third at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa last month.

Spar Zimbabwe partnered with the team before its qualification for the World Cup and are part of the family of sponsors that includes National Foods who have been an all-weather friend for the national team.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe were the principal sponsor for the team for the Liverpool 2019 Games after they injected a lump sum for the team through their brand which is now EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited. Simbisa Brands also partnered with the team during that time.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association has inviting all the sponsors to walk with them again for the 2023 journey. The Gems are currently in camp preparing for the Diamond Challenge Cup that will be played in South Africa next month.

[email protected]