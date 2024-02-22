Trio of media personalities to host NAMA

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THIS year’s NAMA will be hosted by a trio of talented and experienced media personalities: Charleen Mangweni-Furusa, a seasoned radio presenter and events host; Arthur Evans, a television personality; and Nokuthula Sithole, popularly known as Noxy Divine Diva, a radio personality.

Last year’s hosts were Chief Godfrey Koti, Gemma Griffiths and Charleen Mangweni-Furusa.

The awards will celebrate and honour the best of Zimbabwean arts and culture, across various categories such as music, dance, theatre, film, literature, visual arts, and more. The awards will also feature performances by some of the nominees and winners, as well as other guest artistes.

Tickets for the event are selling fast, and the public have been urged to buy theirs in time to secure a seat at the glamorous occasion.

“The main show host will Arthur Evans with Charleen Mangweni-Furusa being the co-host / voice Host. For the red carpet Noxy Divine Diva will be in charge. Preparations are going on well and we are ready to host the event. We advise the public to purchase their tickets in time at our selected outlets,” said Jacaranda Culture Media Corporation (JCMC) director Tinashe Kitchen.

