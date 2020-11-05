Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote counting in key state of Georgia

The Trump campaign has lodged legal challenges in several states, demanding a recount in Wisconsin and attempting to cast doubt on the returns in Michigan and Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause counting the votes for the presidential election.

Currently 94 percent of the votes have been counted in the key state and Donald Trump has a 1% advantage over Democrat Joe Biden.

However the counties left to report, and absentee ballots, are suspected to have a high percentage of Democrat voters. Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, wrote on Twitter: “I have authorized lawyers for the Georgia Republican Party to file an emergency petition against the Chatham County Board of Elections to enforce election laws and prevent the unlawful counting of absentee ballots received after the election.”

According to the lawsuit a ‘Republican poll observer witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack of on-time absentee ballots in Chatham County’. Nearly 5m votes have already been counted in the state.

The increasingly desperate Trump campaign has lodged legal challenges in several states, demanding a recount in Wisconsin and attempting to cast doubt on the returns in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign falsely declared victory in Pennsylvania despite around a million votes not yet being counted, and said it was suing to stop votes being counted in that state too.

And the President flew off the handle on Twitter , falsely saying “we have claimed” Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and could claim Michigan. The President does not get to “claim” states and none of the first three have been called yet.