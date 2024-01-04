Tsholotsho double murder suspect arrested

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Tsholotsho

THE Tsholotsho double murder suspect Shepherd Nkomo (38), who brutally killed his wife and a neighbour on New Year’s Day was arrested while trying to flee the country and is set to appear before a Tsholotsho magistrate tomorrow.

He is in holding cells at Tsholotsho Police Station after being taken for indications following his dramatic arrest at the Maitengwe Border Post on Wednesday morning.

Nkomo, popularly known as Madinda, brutally killed his wife Getrude Ncube before turning his rage on their neighbour whom he also murdered in cold blood. He later took flight but was apprehended at the border linking Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The two deceased’s bodies are at the Tsholotsho district hospital awaiting post-mortem.