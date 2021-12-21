Tsholotsho maskandi artiste UMenz’Omuhle eager to rise

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

UP-and-coming Tsholotsho-based maskandi artiste Thabani Chipalo Khumalo aka UMenz’Omuhle has shown eagerness to rise up the ladder through his latest two tracks Bayoze Bevume and Safa Saphela.

Bayoze Bevume was released last month while Safa Saphela was released last week. The release of these two songs has shown the artiste’s zeal.

UMenz’Omuhle said the tracks are laced with messages which declare his superiority in the industry.

“I’m a young up-and-coming maskandi artiste who started doing music in 2019. I have three singles under my name, Isiphiwo Sami (2019), Bayoze Bevume and Safa Saphela.

“This coming year, I’ll be working harder to ensure that I stay in the game and even grow bigger,” said UMenz’Omuhle.

Explaining the songs, the artiste said: “Bayoze Bevume reflects on how people will appreciate my talent seeing how my fan base has grown. Safa Saphela talks about the challenges that societies face from corruption, child marriages, and violation of human rights and it also touches on some people who fail to appreciate you even through your good works,” said UMenz’Omuhle. – @mthabisi_mthire