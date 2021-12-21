Tsholotsho maskandi artiste UMenz’Omuhle eager to rise

21 Dec, 2021 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Tsholotsho maskandi artiste UMenz’Omuhle eager to rise UMenz’Omuhle

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

UP-and-coming Tsholotsho-based maskandi artiste Thabani Chipalo Khumalo aka UMenz’Omuhle has shown eagerness to rise up the ladder through his latest two tracks Bayoze Bevume and Safa Saphela.

Bayoze Bevume was released last month while Safa Saphela was released last week. The release of these two songs has shown the artiste’s zeal.

UMenz’Omuhle said the tracks are laced with messages which declare his superiority in the industry.

“I’m a young up-and-coming maskandi artiste who started doing music in 2019. I have three singles under my name, Isiphiwo Sami (2019), Bayoze Bevume and Safa Saphela.

“This coming year, I’ll be working harder to ensure that I stay in the game and even grow bigger,” said UMenz’Omuhle.

Explaining the songs, the artiste said: “Bayoze Bevume reflects on how people will appreciate my talent seeing how my fan base has grown. Safa Saphela talks about the challenges that societies face from corruption, child marriages, and violation of human rights and it also touches on some people who fail to appreciate you even through your good works,” said UMenz’Omuhle. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting