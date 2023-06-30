Tsholotsho says no to drugs

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

THE youth in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province have been urged to stay away from drugs as they inhibit productivity to economic growth.

This was said during a Tsholotsho Youth Indaba attended by hundreds of young people from Tsholotsho and various financial institutions who took time to listen to the concerns of attendees.

The Indaba was organized by the Member of the House of Assembly for Tsholotsho South, Musa Ncube and convened by Mathema Publishers.

An anti-drug awareness campaign was held prior in Tsholotsho Town before to the Indaba.

Speakers encouraged youth to shun drugs that are detrimental to their growth while encouraging the youth to take advantage of opportunities that are availed in Tsholotsho.

The residents urged the youth to abstain from drugs which slows down, entrepreneurship in society, as they joined forces with business players during the Tsholotsho Youth Indaba on Friday, June 23.

The event was attended by more than 400 youths who were exposed to various players in the economy, including the Women’s Bank, Old Mutual, Agriculture Finance Corporation, among other reputable organisations.

Mr Teddy Ncube, one of the event organizers, said the youths marched and spreading the news to other residents and youths to say No to drugs.

“Drugs derail the youth from engaging into entrepreneurship skills which help to develop and uplift us as a country not just as a society.”

“The residents are positive the youths in the area will take advantage of the town board status, they received to improve their entrepreneurship skills.

“As Tsholotsho residents, we have set a revolution to say no to drugs and the young people are marching forward with development and when they engage into entrepreneurship, they are not just creating jobs for themselves but for others also,” said Mr Ncube.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, who was the guest of honour at the event said: “The Government of Zimbabwe is ready to support entrepreneurship and over the past years, we have created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The Ease of Doing Business reforms, for instance, have simplified business registration and licensing processes, reduced the time and cost of starting a business, and improved access to credit. We have also implemented various projects aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth, such as the Women’s Empowerment Fund.”

Minister Moyo said the town board status that Tsholotsho holds is a significant development that will create more opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reference the announcement made earlier this year that Tsholotsho has been granted town board status. This status gives the town greater autonomy in terms of local governance and decision-making processes.

“It is a significant development that will create more opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area by creating a more conducive environment for business growth and development,” said Minister Moyo.