ZimTrade to capacitate businesses on trade agreements

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE national trade promotion and development organisation ZimTrade is set to host a webinar on Tuesday next week that is meant to capacitate businesses with information on trade agreement registration and exporter’s tax incentives.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to a number of trade agreements in the region, continent, and internationally including the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Therefore, the Government through ZimTrade has been conducting different training workshops and webinars with exporters and potential exporters to provide vital information on how to exploit the benefits which come with the agreements.

In an update on its Twitter handle, ZimTrade said all sectors are invited to join the webinar where issues concerning exports under trade agreements will be discussed.

The issues include trade agreement registration and benefits, fiscal incentives for exporters, and bonded warehouse concept.

“Trade agreements are an effective tool to help exporters reduce their duty costs, assisting them to be more competitive in that market,” said ZimTrade.