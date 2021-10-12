Two men arrested for kidnapping and robbing seven people

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested two suspects in connection to kidnapping and robbery cases.

In their Twitter page, police confirmed the arrest of Christopher Nukarume and Raymond Dirwai. The suspects offered a lift to seven people whom they went on to rob.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Christopher Nukarume (38) and Raymond Dirwai (43) in connection with cases of kidnapping and robbery which occurred along Harare- Bulawayo Road near Whitehouse on 8 October.

“The two suspects who were travelling in a Mazda Bongo vehicle, AET 9775 offered a lift to seven complainants in Kuwadzana who were going to Granary, Riddleridge Park and Whitecliff. Along the way the suspects demanded cash and valuables from the complainants while refusing to drop off the complainants at their respective destinations. One of the complainants surrendered a cellphone while the other complainant grabbed the handbrake and the vehicle stopped leading to the arrest of the suspects.,” said the police – @DubeMatutu