Ugandan military delegation Visits Zimbabwe for study tour

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A DELEGATION of Senior Command and Staff members from the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces is today in Zimbabwe for a study tour.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, in a statement, said the tour will be preceded by tutorials at the Zimbabwe Staff College, commencing on Monday, 25 March, and continuing until Tuesday, 26 March.

“After that, the team will tour the National Museum, the National Heroes Acre, a local farm in Chegutu, Unki Mine in Gweru, and Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo,” reads the statement.