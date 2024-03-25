Bulawayo Prison doing splendid job of rehabilitating drug addict inmates

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

“CELEBRATING youth day with a theme like the one we have today is very special to me and other inmates at Bulawayo prison because it’s a reminder of how much this place has saved us from drugs and substance abuse,” said Polite Masuku.

Masuku showed his gratitude to the prison at a belated Youth Day celebration that was held at Bulawayo Prisons under the theme ‘Say no to drugs and substance abuse.’

Cheers from happy inmates filled the air as they danced to songs that played on a public address system.

Artistes like Jays Marabini serenaded the crowd and gave a word of advice to the inmates.

Groups like Khaya Arts wowed the gathering with drama, poetry and dance.

Masuku was one of the inmates who shared their story on how drug and substance abuse made them commit crimes.

“I am in this place because of drugs and substance abuse. I thought abusing those two would make me a cool person and l would easily integrate with my age mates. What l did not know was that they would lead me to committing various crimes including the one that landed me in this prison,” said Masuku.

The inmate said he was convicted a few years ago for robberies and burglaries that he committed while he was high on drugs.

Masuku urged youths to shy away from drugs and advised fellow inmates to see the opportunity they have been given behind closed doors as a chance to redeem themselves.

The acting officer commanding Bulawayo prisons Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mtembo said she was happy with the progress they were making with most inmates as they were showing signs of not going back to doing drugs and substance abuse.

She said most of the inmates had been initiated in the rehabilitation programme which is being held at the prison’s centre that is situated at the Medium Khami Prison.

“When we first opened that rehabilitation centre things were really bad. Most of our children here were bad and when we took the first batch to the centre most of them thought it was a punishment and l remember telling them it’s a chance for them to redeem themselves. To everyone who is stigmatising all these people who decided to go to the rehabilitation centre l say stop it,” said the Asst Comm Mtembo.

She urged inmates to avoid peer pressure as that was the reason why most of them had been involved in drugs and substance abuse.

“This year as ZPCS we decided to go out of our way and do things differently by commemorating this day with our inmates. To ensure that our inmates are always involved and have something to do with their time while hearing and learning new skills, l therefore challenge all stakeholders in this place today to consider involving inmates in their productions because it offers inmates preparation for re-integration into society and cheap labour for the stakeholders,” said Asst Commissioner Mtembo.