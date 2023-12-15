Ukraine councillor tosses grenades into meeting

The meeting was being livestreamed on Facebook when the attack took place

A Deputy Village Councillor in Western Ukraine has thrown grenades on to the floor of a council meeting wounding 26 people, police say.

The attack took place on Friday morning at the village council headquarters in Keretsky in the western Zakarpattia region.

Police have not yet commented on a possible motive for the attack, which has left six seriously wounded.

The meeting was being live streamed on Facebook when it took place.

Footage shows the man entering the room during a heated discussion about 90 minutes into the meeting.

He then stands next to a door for around 30 seconds before tossing three grenades into the middle of the room.

“As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition,” the police statement said, adding that medics were trying to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades.

Many Ukrainians have access to weaponry due to the war with Russia, but there is no evidence yet that the attack was related to the conflict.

