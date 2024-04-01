US$40 000 fraud miller faces trial

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE trial date of a Bulawayo miller who allegedly defrauded several grain dealers in Zimbabwe and Zambia of about US$40 000 has been set for April 29.

Michael Nqabayezwe Ndebele (34) from Suburbs, who runs Daily Harvest Milling Company in Belmont, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube charged with six counts of fraud and one of theft. He was granted US$100 bail.

Ndebele is accused of duping his victims, allegedly offering cash on delivery for grain, but fails to pay for it.

Repeatedly using this technique, Ndebele allegedly duped victims of consignments totalling US$39 402.

Prosecutor, Ms Belinda Bure, said on January 3, 2022, Ndebele went to Best Choice Milling Company, which belongs to Mr Panashe Prince Manase, and ordered 13,5 tonnes of mealie-meal and 7 640kgs of maize bran and the consignment was loaded into his truck.

“Soon after the products were loaded into Ndebele’s truck, he drove off at a high speed without paying. The total value of the stolen consignment is US$4 427 and only US$800 was recovered,” she said.

Ms Bure said on September 4 last year, Ndebele ordered 22 300kgs of sugar beans from Mr Andrew Musonza and convinced the complainant that he was going to pay him upon the delivery of the consignment at his milling plant in Belmont.

The court heard that Mr Musonza delivered the consignment worth US$5 760.

“After the complainant had offloaded the sugar beans, the accused person advised Mr Musonza that he was no longer interested in the product and offered to sell the beans on his behalf,” said Ms Bure.

Ndebele later told the complainant that the sugar beans had been purchased by SOS Children’s Home, which he claimed hadn’t paid him. As a result of the misrepresentation, the complainant was prejudiced of US$5 760.

On January 10, Ndebele allegedly ordered 60 tonnes of maize bran valued at US$16 500 from Mr Tinotenda Ncube, who runs Loxmythpro.

Ms Bure said Ndebele used the same modus operandi to defraud Mr Ncube.

He paid only US$6 350 prejudicing the complainant of US$10 150.

Ms Bure said on February 6 at Bally Harve in Belmont, Ndebele tricked a Zambian businesswoman, Ms Glorious Sooka, into delivering 33,53 tonnes of maize bran.

“The accused ordered 33,53 tonnes of maize bran from the complainant and with intent to deceive her, the accused misrepresented that he was going to pay upon delivery and he failed to do so,” she said.

The maize bran was valued at US$8 727 and Ndebele only paid US$1 780, prejudicing Ms Sooka of US$6 947. The court heard that on February 7, Ndebele ordered 30 tonnes of maize bran from Mr James Chakamanga, who delivered 28 800kgs valued at US$7 200.

Ndebele allegedly paid US$2 500, prejudicing Mr Chakamanga of US$4 700.

On February 19, Ndebele ordered 48,3 tonnes of maize bran from Mr Mutenje Tonderai Gwinvai valued at US$12 800, but didn’t pay after receiving the consignment.

The court also heard that Ndebele allegedly ordered 34 tonnes of maize bran from Mr Benedict Zijena, whom he also duped using the same technique.

Mr Zijena delivered 34 tonnes of maize bran valued at US$12 935 at Ndebele’s business premises and he allegedly paid US$7 000.

Ndebele is being represented by Mr Tinashe Tashaya of Sengweni Legal Service.