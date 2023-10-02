Victoria Falls poetess launches 75-poem anthology in style

Online Reporter

IT was pomp and fanfare when budding Victoria Falls’ poetess, Imbongikazi UmaNhla launched her IsiNdebele anthology on Sunday.

The anthology is titled Iqoqo Lezinkondlo and has 75 poems categorised under subthemes of love, gender based violence, nature, wildlife, entrepreneurship, HIV and Aids, Christian life, child abuse, education and others.

Sikhulekile Mkandabili (24), known as Imbongikazi UmaNhla which is derived from her totem, chose to launch the book in a traditional way where attire and food were all traditional.

Entertainment was provided by young poets.

Among guests that attended the launch at the Methodist Church in Mfelandawonye were Hwange District Schools Inspector Mr Lawrence Matshazi, educationists from Victoria Falls, published writers Mr Joshua Jubane and Mr Danisa Mkwananzi, an IsiNdebele teacher at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School whose book is a set book at A Level.

Scores of residents as well as the poetess’ parents were among the guests.

The event started with a grand entrance by the poetess who was escorted by her father to the front where throughout the show she was sitting at a traditionally decorated stage surrounded by traditional artefacts.

Clad in black and white traditional attire, Mkandambili was carrying a short knobkerrie.

Praise poet Obert Dube was the director of ceremonies and he appealed to the Victoria Falls community to support and empower local artists who often are overshadowed by their counterparts from other cities.

He appealed to schools to include arts as a profession when doing career guidance as the world has evolved from an era when venturing into arts industry was seen as part time and a preserve for the uneducated.

Guest of honour Mr Leonard Ncube challenged young people to attach value to education and use it as a tool for emancipation.

He expressed concern over the prevalence of drug and substance abuse and encouraged youth to focus on making a positive impact in their communities.

The Hwange DSI Mr Matshazi said there is a need to come up with ways of protecting intellectual property from piracy.

He encouraged artists to commercialise their work and approach schools for partnerships as arts is part of the competence based learning.

“As the Ministry of Education we are elated to be part of such a programme and we are happy because our language gets enriched when people participate in poetry, arts and music. We appreciate it when people get to a stage of writing a book.

“We want to honour your efforts and pledge that if possible, as stakeholders we sit and come up with programmes that incorporate your work so that we promote talent. My office will try to ensure that artists work with schools, we give you freedom in schools, if there is a way to earn a living through arts you are welcome into schools,” said Mr Matshazi.

He said the poetess was an inspiration to young people.

“It is not easy to come up with 75 poems. I wish intellectual property rights could be strengthened to avoid piracy and protect this work,” he said.

Lawyer Mr Lot Siatimbula congratulated Imbongikazi for immortalizing her work by writing a book, as he also reiterated the call to protect intellectual property.

“It is an offence to photocopy or circulate e-books, that’s violation of intellectual property rights and one can get a minimum sentence of two years or level 10 fine,” said Mr Matshazi.

The book is US$10 per copy, and copies were auctioned during the launch with the highest fetching US$150 a copy.

Mkandambili started writing the poems last year and editing and printing started in April this year.

She said she developed a passion for writing while in Form 1 at Nejambezi Secondary School outside Victoria Falls where her teachers encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

It was printed and published by Pre-Dawn Books Publishers in Bulawayo.-@ncubeleon